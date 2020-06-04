Letter: All foam and no beer

Yes, when President Trump and Republican leadership promises to empower working families of America, don’t believe them. Their promises remind me of a “cheating bartender” which will draw you a glass of draft beer in a manner that you’ll receive “all foam and no beer”. The following are typical examples of issues and lies that President Trump broadcast to the U.S. citizens and voters:
• President Trump is approaching 18,000 lies the GOP leadership normally supports or votes for them.
• Consider “Moscow Mitch”, leader of the Senate, and President Trump loving Russia more than America’s working families. Check their records and issues related to U.S. working families. All foam, no beer.
• “Oh no, not you,” says the Trumpster and Republican leadership to “same pay for same work for America’s Women.” Joe Biden says, “bring it on, I’ll sign it first day in office.” We workers in Iowa have a problem on this issue; both of our U.S. senators have failed to support “same pay for same work”. All foam and no beer.
• Iowa’s two U.S. senators appear to have plenty of concern for destroying Planned Parenthood clinics, abortion, and the pill, to improve their NRA ratings. That seems to rank higher than Iowa working families’ health insurance, minimum wage, labor unions voting through the U.S. mail, and upholding the rule-of-law involving our president. All foam and no beer.
This is a ballot-box issue. Vote right, talk to your neighbors, then we’ll have a couple draft beers that will be all beer and no foam.
Charles R. Smith
Bettendorf
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!