Letter: All foam and no beer

Yes, when President Trump and Republican leadership promises to empower working families of America, don’t believe them. Their promises remind me of a “cheating bartender” which will draw you a glass of draft beer in a manner that you’ll receive “all foam and no beer”. The following are typical examples of issues and lies that President Trump broadcast to the U.S. citizens and voters:

• President Trump is approaching 18,000 lies the GOP leadership normally supports or votes for them.

• Consider “Moscow Mitch”, leader of the Senate, and President Trump loving Russia more than America’s working families. Check their records and issues related to U.S. working families. All foam, no beer.

• “Oh no, not you,” says the Trumpster and Republican leadership to “same pay for same work for America’s Women.” Joe Biden says, “bring it on, I’ll sign it first day in office.” We workers in Iowa have a problem on this issue; both of our U.S. senators have failed to support “same pay for same work”. All foam and no beer.