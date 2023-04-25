Two symbolic events occurred the last few weeks in Rock Island. First, Chief Black Hawk finally decided to lay down and go to sleep after waiting all these years for something to happen in the big green space created by Rock Island on 11th St.

Walmart would never build a store there. The reason is Walmart does not build stores in communities with declining populations.

Second, Rock Island tore down their historic courthouse so they can create another green space. I don't think green spaces create jobs or pay taxes.

By contrast over in Davenport and Bettendorf, they can't seem to build housing or create businesses fast enough.

What is the difference between the two states? Iowa is run by Republicans; Illinois is run by Democrats. That is the facts.

Chicago's new mayor spelled out the Democrats' strategy loud and clear. He said, "I want to raise taxes on all business," That should be good for a few thousand more people leaving the state.

We have a number of people writing letters to Viewpoints complaining about the Iowa Governor and the Iowa legislature. Best yet was the person in Iowa who wrote after last November's mid-term election. He was so sad, because all of the Democrats he had voted for had lost. Simple solution to these people. Move to Illinois. Democrats never lose in Chicago. Gov. Pritzker would welcome you, because the only people he can get to come to Illinois are those that want an abortion, and they don't stay long.

Ron Kopko

Cordova