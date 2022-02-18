 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All life is precious

Recently a column that was in the Quad-City Times (which also appeared as a letter to the editor in the North Scott Press) was brought to my attention. It was by David Stewart, a member of Quad Cities NOW Leadership Team.

First of all, I have never heard of the group with a name of NOW. Furthermore, I would never celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade, which allowed the death of over 62 million innocent babies to the evil of abortion that Mr. Stewart referred to in his column.

All life is precious! Women who choose to have an abortion are not spiritual, moral or rational but very misguided, confused human beings who destroy God's greatest gift, which is life itself. They need our help and prayers to get them back on the track that leads to heaven and God.

We are all human beings in our mother's womb and we all have the right to have life. The choices we make and the life we live today determines where our life in the next will be. It is God's greatest wish and desire to have us all make it to heaven to share eternity with him.

Ruth Weber

Davenport

