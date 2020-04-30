Letter: All of our freedoms

There have been accusations in recent weeks that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax. Some claim liberals are finding pleasure in this pandemic. As a liberal, I find that offensive.
Having survived another pandemic made worse through similar bigoted ignorance, I’m frightened. This time, not for me but for loved ones: elderly relatives, friends undergoing chemotherapy, asthmatic children, immunocompromised friends.
I’m also disgusted by those protesting shelter-in-place orders claiming their freedoms are jeopardized. Ironically, these folks often align with a body politic that works to deny freedoms to others. Things like reproductive freedom, freedom to love/marry, freedom to vote, freedom to build houses of worship, freedom for families to remain together, freedom to express gender.
Some carry flags representing a population that fought to deny all freedoms to millions. Yet, these same folks are enraged by being told how to live for a few weeks, even when it preserves somebody else's freedom to live.
Because many of these same folks carry Bibles and quote scripture, I invite them to do the following:
1. Open that Bible to the words referring to sacrifice, honoring parents and loving one another. Read Matthew 25: 31-45.
2. Envision an elderly parent, a sick child, a nurse, whomever, painfully suffering and dying all alone.
3. Pray that God would grant you the wherewithal to stop selfishly endangering others. Then go back home and stay there.
4. Listen for the "all-clear." Then, together, we’ll celebrate and continue to fight once again for everyone’s freedoms, here and throughout the world.
Jeff Simpson
Davenport
