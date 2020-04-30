Letter: All of our freedoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There have been accusations in recent weeks that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax. Some claim liberals are finding pleasure in this pandemic. As a liberal, I find that offensive.

Having survived another pandemic made worse through similar bigoted ignorance, I’m frightened. This time, not for me but for loved ones: elderly relatives, friends undergoing chemotherapy, asthmatic children, immunocompromised friends.

I’m also disgusted by those protesting shelter-in-place orders claiming their freedoms are jeopardized. Ironically, these folks often align with a body politic that works to deny freedoms to others. Things like reproductive freedom, freedom to love/marry, freedom to vote, freedom to build houses of worship, freedom for families to remain together, freedom to express gender.

Some carry flags representing a population that fought to deny all freedoms to millions. Yet, these same folks are enraged by being told how to live for a few weeks, even when it preserves somebody else's freedom to live.

Because many of these same folks carry Bibles and quote scripture, I invite them to do the following:

1. Open that Bible to the words referring to sacrifice, honoring parents and loving one another. Read Matthew 25: 31-45.