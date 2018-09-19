How utterly convenient that Sen. Dianne Feinstein received a letter months ago alleging sexual abuse by Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. And how amazingly coincidental that the accuser is a life-long Democrat voter and contributor?
It’s pretty disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than three decades ago would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July. If ranking member Feinstein and other committee Democrats took this claim seriously, they should have brought it to the full committee’s attention much earlier when they knew, not this eleventh-hour attempt to smear the Judge.
In nearly the same breath, we are told that the abuse allegations against Democrat representative Keith Ellison do not have enough evidence despite a 911 call, which actually exists. How stupid do these Democrats think we are and why do we keep allowing them to disrespect us like this?
Toby Dickens
Davenport