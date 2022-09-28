Letter: Alleman should end football program

In light of Alleman High School's football forfeiture to Moline, I think the time is past due to scrap the program until Alleman can put a viable team on the field. Sometimes you just have to put Ol' Seabiscuit out of his misery when he goes lame.

Week after week the Pioneers get humiliated waiting for the inevitable running clock. It's not because of lack of effort, they simply don't have the numbers to compete. Even under the best of conditions when enrollment was low in the past, but still enough to win because of good coaching, conditioning, and a great attitude from the kids, Alleman was usually outgunned. But even then they really had no business being in the Western Big Six when they had to play against schools with four times the enrollment. But now it's obvious that the players are being thrown to the wolves and risk injuries, for what?

You can't say enough about the character and loyalty of Charles Jagusah, rated in the top five offensive linemen in the country and headed to Notre Dame. He is playing his senior year at Alleman when any high school in the country would love to have him.

I've got an 8-year-old grandson who was blessed with great speed and instincts who no doubt will be a star when he reaches high school age. But there is no way I would want my daughter to send him to Alleman unless things change, even though I went there as did my other grandkids.

Jim Vize

Moline