I disagree with the writer of “Trump will bring rebirth ...” (April 14), and I must take special exception to his wording of “promotion of transgenderism.”

Transgenderism is not being promoted nor is is a “cult.” It is, however, allowing individuals to be who they truly are instead of having to live a life that is a lie, as so many transgender people have had to do for centuries. It may seem more prevalent now because individuals at last have the freedom to express themselves as the individuals they were born to be.

To imply that people who are transgender are creating violence and “threatening families and society” is a classic attempt to paint them as “other,” thus leading to violence against them as well as the onslaught of discriminatory bills in the Iowa legislature and in other states.

Shakespeare’s words “To thine own self be true” never rang truer than they do now — allow people to be who they are without forcing one’s own ideas on them.

Connie King

Davenport