Letter: Alternate news sources
Letter: Alternate news sources

Did you notice the article on page A6 in the Sept. 24 Quad-City Times, titled "GOP panels release Biden probe findings”? A short story, or more accurately an opinion piece of wishful thinking, that will not take you long to read if you missed it and want to look it up. But considering the implications of the findings, it is to the newspaper's credit that it did at least get mentioned.

If you would like more detail, you can find it via one of the best news reporting organizations around, the Breitbart News Network. You can obtain access easily online via Breitbart.com.

If you want to hear discussions of that truthfully and accurately presented news, you can do so by listening to the Patriot Channel (125) on SiriusXM.

Lance Heuer

Bettendorf

