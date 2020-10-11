Letter: Always remember

In the summer and fall of 1940, eight American pilots fought against the Nazis in the Battle of Britain. This remarkable bunch of rogue flyers included ex-barnstormers, a Minnesota farm boy, and the greatest bobsled champion in American Olympic history. All had defied strict neutrality laws — thereby risking loss of their citizenship and imprisonment if they dared return home — in order to join Britain’s Royal Air Force. Only one survived.

With only minimal training, they dueled with some of the Luftwaffe’s finest aces in the greatest man-on-man contest in the history of aviation and, by October 1940, had helped save England from Nazi invasion.

One of these was twenty-nine-year-old Billy Fiske who was one of the most remarkable sportsmen in Olympic history.

On Aug. 16, Fiske flew two operations. On the second, his aircraft was damaged, but rather than abandon it he chose to try and bring the valuable and much-needed Hurricane home. As he approached his home base the aircraft caught fire. Fiske landed safely, but received severe burns. He was taken to St. Richard's Hospital, Chichester, were he died on the following day.

I believe that Billy Fiske was probably the first American to die in World War II.

George Rowland

Port Byron

