Letter: Always there

In his letter on June 7, Neil Aschliman, expressed the opinion that Davenport Alderman Ray Ambrose needs to go, due to being incompetent by waving his hand at China. You don't say?

Ambrose has a right to his own beliefs and the right to wave his hand at China. You have the right to think he should have to go. It seems that whenever somebody is a government official or in charge of a group, somebody else thinks they can do the job better. If you think you can do the job better, run against him and try to win. Good luck.

I don't care what Ambrose believes as long as he does his job. He does his job, and he does it well or he wouldn't keep being reelected. Ambrose cares about Davenport and all the people who live here. He will help anybody in need and go out of his way to help whoever calls, including you.

I have been a landlord for 20 years and Ambrose has always been there for me.

Our country is great and we should honor our flag. People from all over the world have come to America for a better life, because we have been blessed with liberty. We are all fortunate to have equal opportunity and should be equally obligated. Dignity should be given to all.

I'm sure Ambrose believes this and is doing his part to make it happen.