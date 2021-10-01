Letter: Amazed

It truly amazes me this administration can do no wrong yet the country is in turmoil. Well, newsflash: not everyone has the same rose-colored glasses on that the left seems to be wearing. This country is full of hypocrisy but it only seems to fester from the cesspool of the current administration, which is dragging the U.S. down an endless hole.

You single out Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks by casting doubt on the votes that she has cast in good conscience and in the interest of her constituents, who by the way voted her in legally and withstood the failed attempt of the left to steal that election.

Two times the left tried to impeach President Trump and both times they left with their tail between their legs like whipped puppies, only to search for another way to try and discredit him. Trump's decisions did not cost the lives of 13 service-men and -women and kept this country respected around the world. The U.S. was not tread upon and disgraced in the most bungled military mistake in history. And the count of American deaths will probably rise as the Taliban learns to utilize the left-behind equipment and armaments in Afghanistan. The only thing good to come from your letter is it is quite evident that Trump remains solidly more important in the heads of President Biden and the gang. Even more important than Biden’s campaign pledge to unite this country.