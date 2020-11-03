Letter: Ambrose is right

As an active member of Davenport’s 4th Ward I find myself seldom in agreement with Alderman Ray Ambrose. However, he is spot on with his concern regarding the development of the downtown area.

As a senior on fixed income, spending over $800 per month out of pocket for life-saving medications, active in the political process beyond voting, a graduate of Davenport "U" (an experience I heartily recommend to everyone), and a veteran, I would recommend those agencies mentioned to be "enthusiastic" about the multi-million dollar expenditures to focus their attention on the west end of town rather than the east end.

Take a stroll on West 4th Street and Rockingham Road and observe the living conditions of many of the hard-working residents the west end; dilapidated housing and infrastructure. Before exploring the idea of "frosting" on the cake, as it were, attend to basic human needs.

Our social service agencies do a tremendous job but they can’t do it on their own. We could go into great detail expounding economic theories, but the bottom line is, take care of people’s basic needs and the rest will follow. In closing, this presumed project is another case of trickle-down economics and we know how well that has worked.

Rob Fiedler

Davenport

