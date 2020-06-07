Letter: Ambrose needs to go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Ray Ambrose's letter "Our Best Hope:"

It is disappointing to see a long-serving elected official espousing wild and false conspiracy theories in the pages of the Q-C Times. Handwaving at China is not an effective distraction from the breathtaking incompetence of this administration's pandemic response, which has already cost tens of thousands of American lives.

Does not Mr. Ambrose see the irony in simultaneously decrying political corruption and overreach while praising a President and his enablers who are the poster children for autocratic rule and dismantling our time-honored system of checks and balances?

Mr. Ambrose and I do agree on one thing. Davenport, Iowa, and America should elect strong leaders to defend our interests from those who would mislead and undermine us. We should start with a new alderman in the Fourth Ward.

Neil Aschliman, Ph.D.

Davenport

