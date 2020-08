× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to say "amen", and I hope many other Davenport residents do the same, to the Aug. 20th letter from the Scholtz family.

They praised the efforts of Davenport workers who did, and are doing, an outstanding job in city cleanup after the recent storm.

The workers were friendly, efficient and hard workers and did a fast, complete job.

Many thanks.

John Cramond

Davenport

