Letter: America first

Donald Trump expresses megalomania while seeking election to the Presidency as well as when he’s confronted with extreme, unbalanced, hostility from Democrats. My observation is his megalomania converts to altruism as he becomes focused on solving America’s national and international problems. (I know, some of you Lefties have just spewed your breakfast oatmeal!)

But I believe an honest appraisal of America’s well-being at home and its solid standing internationally during 2017 and into 2020 under Trump’s presidency would confirm that he successfully implemented his America-first mindset.

But now, Democrat leadership and their enablers are rejecting faith, family, freedom and America’s founding as they implement the anti-American/anti-Christian “woke” culture that Progressives patiently but diligently have been breeding for over a century, resulting in America’s current chaotic condition which includes rising social terrorism. Lincoln warned that “the philosophy of the school room in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next.”

America desperately needs a reversal of direction. I believe this requires replacement of America’s educational system (a huge already-initiated undertaking which will require a very long time to build) something not possible if left only to current Democrat and the usual bureaucrat priorities.

With Democrats’ formidable talent for exploiting evolving voting rules, and without a positive change in the country’s trajectory, it’s not a given, in my opinion, that it’s possible for any non-Democrat Presidential candidate to win future elections, possibly making moot the current burning debate as to whether a potential non-Democrat Presidential candidate is “electable” or not.

John R. Horn

Davenport