Letter: America haters should move

"It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so." (Ronald Reagan)

Liberals/progressives endlessly accuse conservatives of lying. I have never, however, heard bona fide examples. They, on the other hand, have told many falsehoods, which are well documented and which they deny or ignore.

Marxist/communist countries, where freedoms are severely limited, also impose a false orthodoxy that mandates dictatorial control and diminishes the people’s quality-of-life. America must not deteriorate to the level of places like North Korea, Venezuela, China, etc. People, from those places, are trying to come here. If we become like them, where would Americans flee to?

The prosperity and freedom of Americans are so desirable that many thousands of illegal immigrants risk it all to come here. Our educational institutions, news media, liberal/progressive politicians, etc., keep telling us how terrible our nation is. Compared to what?

Socialism promises equality for all, but in practice it consistently makes everyone equally miserable. All socialist/communist regimes have failed or introduced capitalistic practices to prop up failing economies.