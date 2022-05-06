Letter: America is becoming unlivable

I do not want to live in a politically motivated religious nationalistic country. I do not want to live in a society fearful of non-white, non-Christian and not tolerant of others' sexual preferences environment. I do not want to live in a land that bans books, peaceful protests, abortions, same-sex marriages, acceptable expressions of free speech and academics.

I do not want to live in a country where individuals seek elected positions to fulfill their personal desires and causes that result in harm being done to those with whom they disagree. I do not want to live in a country governed by liars who have the need to personally attack rights and privileges from which they have personally gained. I don’t want to live in a country where another can rat me out just because I exercised my right to pursue something they disagree with.

I’m 72 and too old to leave. I do not have the financial means to leave. Yet, if I were younger and had the financial means I would leave the United States for a more tolerant pluralistic country. If there is a God let us hope he will bless this country. We sure as hell need it.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0