While reading The Economist, I was shocked by a photo of two middle-aged men in T-shirts at a Trump rally. The shirts read, "I'd rather be a Russian than a Democrat." How did we get here? President Trump behaves like a cult leader at his rallies. He tells his followers not to believe what they hear and see because of fake news. He incites hatred to give himself more power over his base. He says he wants to make America great again, but he is actually dismantling federal agencies and loading the courts with conservative judges, potentially taking away some of the hard-won rights we now enjoy.
We must recognize that we are living in an oligarchy ruled by the wealthy. Trump and his cohorts are wealthy, dishonest, greedy and opportunistic. The tax cut he brags about is an example. Sure, some people will see $30 more in their paycheck, but the wealthy will get hundreds of thousands in their bank accounts. He lies constantly, so why are the people he hurts the most so willing to follow him? America was great before Trump became president, but it's on a downward spiral. The British Empire was great, but now it has very little power beyond its shores. Divided no nation can stand. America will lose its world power if ordinary Americans don't preserve it though cooperation rather than hatred, regardless of political party.
Carol DeWilfond
Moline