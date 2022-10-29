Letter: America is no better when it comes to drone warfare

The QC Times ran an Associated Press piece titled “Death and Terror >From Above: Russia’s Killer Drones Vie for Supremacy in the Skies” in which, the news organization outlined the terror of drone warfare. At one point, they describe the history of the practice, saying “skyborne terror weapons are nothing new: Nazi Germany employed them during World War II.”

At no point did the piece describe our use of drones in terrorizing countries with which we are currently in conflict. Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden all used drone warfare, with both Obama and Trump increasing their use of drone warfare compared to their predecessor. As recently as last year, Biden launched a strike that killed civilians, including children, in the process.

And yet, nowhere in this one-thousand-word piece does it mention the terror caused by our use of drone warfare. Instead, it quotes Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, saying “The whole night, and the whole morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population.”

It’s frustrating to me that the writers of the article did not think to include quotes from the Middle Eastern civilians who have been terrorized by our use of the weapons. Instead, we are made to feel like the heroes as we throw money into another war, one we have had ample opportunity to stop and bring to peace talks if we had been willing, including potentially preventing the entire thing if we had not encouraged and promised Ukraine entry into NATO.

Erin Steckel

Bettendorf