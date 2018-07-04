Summer months bring traditional and new events with many names all shared by family and friends.
As we enjoy the warm months, I am hopeful we remain safe, and that there is a place in our hearts for expressing the joy of living in the greatest country on the planet.
This week, I will line our roadway with American flags to celebrate Independence Day. Watching the colors in unison always bring pause and remembrance of blood and tears shed for all our freedoms. I am reminded freedoms are not free.
Our country is in peril.
Evil acts such as destroying our monuments or eliminating recognition of our Judeo/Christian faith in the public square cannot succeed. History tells us that societies vanished when its hero presence disappeared.
I will be rolling up my flags soon and as always when I see the vacant spaces, vow to honor our beloved United States and all we stand for, believing the evil all around us will not win.
In the end, God always wins.
Laura Evans
Taylor Ridge