Letter: American worker has lost a voice

Which party is working for Labor??

We have only one party in America: the Money Party. And it has two branches — the Republican and the Democratic branch. Where is the Labor Party? America is the only Western country that does not have a party that represents workers.

We have two parties that represent corporate capital.

Inflation is currently our No. 1 economic problem. However, the $7.25 minimum wage, increasing poverty, and a worsening of income inequality should be the real issues of our economy today.

Recently we see many signs — Help Wanted and Now Hiring — is this a sign that something is wrong with our current economy? Is the next generation telling Wall Street that we will no longer work for poverty wages and no benefits?

Are American workers finally tired of working two-three jobs just to try and make ends meet — and living paycheck-to-paycheck, wondering if next month will be any better?

What happened to the once very-vibrant middle-class? Are labor unions gone forever, or are they trying to make a comeback, Starbucks and Amazon?

Our government has done very little to nothing for working Americans over the past 40 years. This will continue as long as the wealthy and our Congress keep telling the American voter we must help the wealthy first, and someday we might help the American worker. But not likely.

We can have Democracy in this country or we can have great wealth in the hands of the few, but we can't have both, said Justice Louis Brandeis.

Dave Fuller

Davenport