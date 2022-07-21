Letter: Americans aren't stupid

I’d rather believe the 2020 election was totally fraudulent than believe there were a “record number” 80 million Americans who knowingly voted for a 50-year career politician who accomplished absolutely nothing beneficial to America during those 50 years; and then while occasionally released from his basement bunker during the 2020 presidential campaign demonstrated nothing but anger and disdain for America and Americans through his feeble-minded bumblings to the embarrassed few attending Joe Biden “rallies.”

I don’t believe Americans are stupid, but if 80 million of us did actually check the box for Joe, this means way too many were not paying close enough attention, possibly due in part to “news” organizations hiding/withholding or cancelling real news.

It’s up to us, the people, to decide how to respond to reported news. We are not fragile or in need of any organization’s attempt to provide guardrails to guide us to the “correct” way of thinking or to prevent damage to either ourselves or to the perception these organizations possess as to how to “save democracy,” or save society in a form that is acceptable only to themselves.

Thin-skinned self-proclaimed news sources with agendas are propagandists, and do not belong in a free America.

John R. Horn

Davenport