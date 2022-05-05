Letter: Americans can find the truth

I have vivid memories of two events:

1. My fourth-grade teacher announcing President John Kennedy's assassination.

2. Watching Jack Ruby ram a revolver into Lee Oswald's belly, silencing the "patsy" forever.

December 1963, President Johnson authorized a presidential commission. This bi-partisan panel, prominent members of congress/intelligence community, overseen by the Chief Justice, began holding hearings.

September 1964, after playing an eight month game of "Clue," the Warren Commission revealed its findings: It was Lee Harvey Oswald in the Book Depository with the Carcano.

Gov. Connally and Officer Tippet were just "collateral damage" and the Ruby/Oswald "interaction"? Just a fortuitous coincidence.

That was the "Official Government Position," aka the "Truth."

A couple years later, I read "Rush to Judgement," the first of many books casting doubts on the accuracy of the "Warren Report."

It wasn't long before "conspiracy theories" began to make more sense than the government's "Official Position."

Who "really" killed Kennedy? Hundreds of hypotheses have been proffered. Russians? Castro? CIA? LBJ? The mob? The list is endless.

I can't recollect any entity, government or private ever saying: "We can't allow 'misinformation' about JFK's assassination to be disseminated."

Americans have never needed "protection" against thoughts contrary to Uncle Sam's version of the "Truth."

We consumed, digested, sorted through everything' classifying information as possible, probable or plausible; throwing out the obviously crazy; forming opinions.

Yet today, Big Brother Brandon wants to create a Soviet-style "Disinformation Governance Board" (Ministry of Truth?) nominating a blatantly partisan liar as its executive director.

C'mon man, that's un-American.

Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0