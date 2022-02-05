Letter: Americans have doubts

The virus quickly spread to all of America's major cites attacking our most vulnerable. Warnings from the White House and the CDC were ridiculed and dismissed by Democrats. Then, as the election approached, Democrats attacked the White House for not acting sooner even though the country was left greatly unprepared for this by the Obama administration.

Vaccines were developed in record time, but Democrats cast doubt on any vaccines being developed and rolled out under a Trump administration, so was it any wonder Americans have the same doubts.

A Biden presidency with all the vaccines and boosters have given us even more deaths than the time with no vaccines under Trump. Americans thinking vaccines would prevent the spread of the virus were soon disappointed, but we're told to just get boosters and were never told the short-term protection of these vaccines or possible side effects.

With constant confusion about the CDC's guidelines and top Democrats' continued criticism of the government's attempt to prepare and get the virus under control, is it any wonder some Americans refused to blindly follow?

Then we had the attack on the Capitol and again Americans refused to blindly follow. With the advance warning, it just doesn't makes sense that the National Guard was not deployed quickly. Disagreeing with the story being presented in no ways means you're in favor of the violence. It means that millions of Americans believe this was allowed to happen because of political reasons and didn't have to.

Don Erbst, Sr.

Davenport

