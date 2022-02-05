 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Americans have doubts

The virus quickly spread to all of America's major cites attacking our most vulnerable. Warnings from the White House and the CDC were ridiculed and dismissed by Democrats. Then, as the election approached, Democrats attacked the White House for not acting sooner even though the country was left greatly unprepared for this by the Obama administration.

Vaccines were developed in record time, but Democrats cast doubt on any vaccines being developed and rolled out under a Trump administration, so was it any wonder Americans have the same doubts.

A Biden presidency with all the vaccines and boosters have given us even more deaths than the time with no vaccines under Trump. Americans thinking vaccines would prevent the spread of the virus were soon disappointed, but we're told to just get boosters and were never told the short-term protection of these vaccines or possible side effects.

With constant confusion about the CDC's guidelines and top Democrats' continued criticism of the government's attempt to prepare and get the virus under control, is it any wonder some Americans refused to blindly follow?

People are also reading…

Then we had the attack on the Capitol and again Americans refused to blindly follow. With the advance warning, it just doesn't makes sense that the National Guard was not deployed quickly. Disagreeing with the story being presented in no ways means you're in favor of the violence. It means that millions of Americans believe this was allowed to happen because of political reasons and didn't have to.

Don Erbst, Sr.

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump is responsible

It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letter: The people should decide

Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Dave…

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations t…

Letter: Downtown disaster

Converting 3rd and 4th streets to two way traffic will be a disaster. The plan is to make a single lane each way for traffic, a bicycle lane a…

Letter: Not fair

Governor Reynolds' proposal to transition in four years to a flat income tax rate of 4% will shift much of the tax burden to low and middle-in…

Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very r…

Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only st…

Letter: Work on real problems

As Iowa Republicans puff out their chests bragging about having an extra billion dollars surplus on hand in state coffers, claiming such effic…

Letter: Build for success

P.J. Slobojan's Jan. 24 letter to the editor stated: Iowa caps the number of juvenile detention center beds and that Scott County's facility, …

Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News