Letter: Americans want new gun laws

The vast majority of Americans want to see a common-sense law passed regarding gun control. Yet our politicians, mainly Republicans, object to even the meekest of laws, citing their skewed interpretation of the Second Amendment. So let’s try a different approach. Pass a law making the sale and/or manufacture of ammunition for AK-15, AK-45 and similar assault rifles, illegal. After all, if Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and other red states can pass laws making abortion illegal, all in the name of pro-life, certainly we should be able to pass laws making this type of ammunition, whose sole purpose is to extinguish life, illegal. Now that would be the true meaning of Pro-Life.

Jane Arnould

Bettendorf

