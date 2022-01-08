Letter: Amused

I watch with amusement the constant criticism of Fox News by liberal news outlets (CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and NBC). Fox has the audacity to report stories these posers try to downplay or bury. There have been multiple examples of this in 2021. Targeting protesting parents, developing indictments by the Durham probe, the chaos at the southern border, to name a few. The most damning to me is the text of a phone call (reported by Reuters) between President Joe Biden and the president of Afghanistan when the Taliban was quickly taking control of the country. Biden told Ghani that war with the Taliban was not going well and "there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture."