Letter: An act of contrition

Our country has a hard road ahead, as we strive to put aside our differences and enter a period of healing. I want faith in our leaders as good and decent people to be restored. I want us to believe Congress acts in the country’s best interest. The most important step that our leaders can take is to accept responsibility for their role in the events in Washington, D.C., that took place on Wednesday.

The inflammatory rhetoric offered by President Trump and many of his supporters fueled the actions of the insurrectionists who attacked our capitol. Many, many other individuals are culpable. Among these are Kelly Loeffler and others who fostered this rhetoric: Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and all the other senators and representatives who tried to use the Electoral College confirmation process as a platform to undermine confidence in the election; Trump’s cabinet and his advisors, including Vice President Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, who encouraged Donald Trump as he took the country further and further down a very dangerous path.

By no means am I saying these people are directly responsible for the attack. They clearly played a role, however. The most meaningful and powerful act these individuals can perform is a simple one: own the behavior and apologize. Say these words: I acted wrongly and I caused harm. I am sorry.