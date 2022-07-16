 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An act of generosity

During a recent visit to the Silvis Wal-Mart, I had a very inspiring encounter at the checkout counter. I had been shopping for school supplies for my granddaughter who is a third-grade teacher at Bowlesburg School in Silvis. I had the counter filled with a large amount of pencils, paper, crayons, markers, etc. when a gentleman ahead of me made the comment about the large amount of supplies and was curious about my need for these items. When I told him my story he was quite interested and said he didn’t realize there was such a shortage of basic supplies, that teachers and grandmas sometimes help with the need. We talked more and he asked questions, then he handed me a folded up bill and replied, “Maybe this will help!” I was flabbergasted and thanked him over and over. My granddaughter and her students will deeply appreciate this gentleman’s generosity. I wish I knew his identity so he could receive the thanks he deserves.

Peggy Bokros

East Moline

