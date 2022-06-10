Letter: An act of kindness

On Friday, June 3, I was driving north on Eastern around 1 p.m., when my car decided to die at about four car lengths from the intersection with east Kimberly. Right behind me, there was a young woman driving a white van who did not hesitate to offer her help. As a matter of fact, together with a young man who happened to be nearby and willing to give a hand, they pushed my car into the parking lot of the BP Gas Station and out of the heavy incoming traffic.

While I was standing there, incapable of doing anything, the young man tried to start my car, and after a couple of attempts, he was able to get it going again. The young lady even offered to follow me on my way home to make sure everything was o.k., but somehow we got separated in the heavy traffic. I got home safely thanks to two complete strangers who were willing to help this old lady in her moment of need. I want to thank you both from the bottom of my heart and I want everybody to know that kindness is still alive and well.