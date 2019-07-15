What do you think of this! There are many good people in this world. July 3rd I was waiting in line at the West Walmart grocer on Kimberly to pay for my gallon of milk, $3.69, and Ocuvite (for eyes), $19.97, total $24.96. A gentleman ahead of me took my groceries and paid for them, $24.96. I was so surprised, I said, "Sir, you don't need to do that, but I thank you very much." He said "Enjoy!" and away he went.
Wasn't that nice, couldn't believe it. I'm 92 but don't look it. I walk everyday, in good health. He must have been in a good mood. How about that!
An everyday newspaper reader.
Mardel H. Peters,
Davenport