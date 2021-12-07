Letter: An advocate

A local newspaper with local journalists helps us all stay close to what is being experienced in the community.
I am reminded of a management phrase, "keep the learning close to the practice."
A local paper with local journalists brings that comment to life in how we relate in our community for the good of all.
Recently in studying the letters of St. Paul, beginning with the earliest to the latest, we found how St. Paul was grounded in experience. Experience was the source of revealed truth. He took it one step further to see that some experiences are a descent and others an ascent. There is a both/and to life. The daily newspaper is a source for the same with local reporters. I now read the newspaper differently as a result of that insight. The recent stories from local reporters have been an enlightenment as I learn about the creativity taking place in the Quad Cities.
Reading the history of the hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, where the profit motive becomes primary for shareholders, raises a red flag. The relational takes a back seat, and we all become its marks, in carnival language, for helping them make money instead of the continuing the process of building community.
Keep the newspaper local with local journalists where local stories can be printed for the benefit of all. Our community will be healthier as a result.
Marlin Whitmer
Bettendorf