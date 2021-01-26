 Skip to main content
Letter: An affront to honesty
The Jan. 16 column in the Dispatch-Argus and the Quad-City Times that compared protests several years ago at the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison to the recent attack on the United States Capitol is an affront to honesty.

As a retired state employee, I was at the Capitol in Madison during the protests. I was there out of concern that my former co-workers would receive fair treatment. When I worked at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin, I installed exhibits in the state Capitol on two occasions. I am very familiar with the structure. During the protests, demonstrators made no attempts to vandalize or cause destruction to the beautiful historic building. Any damage was incidental to the large number of people inside.

While at the Capitol building as the protests were occurring, I saw no weapons, heard no gunfire, nor observed anything that would have accounted for bullets scattered across the Capitol grounds. The protestors and Capitol Police were respectful and civil to each other. No crowds chased or threw fire extinguishers at police officers. No police offices were killed.

The recent column in your papers appears to serve no purpose other than to deceive your readers. If your publisher wishes to promote useful debate and honest discourse, it is time to review the contributors that you choose for your opinion pages.

Tom McKay

Hampton

