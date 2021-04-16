 Skip to main content
Letter: An alternative to politics
Republicans, Democrats and independents are all people I call friends, and with whom I have had lively debates. However, we all agreed on one thing: On Nov. 4, 2020, we breathed a sigh of relief that we would not have to watch any more political television ads.

Political ads reached a new low in 2020. Many were downright disgusting. I tried to read who sponsored such ads on television; it was a challenge because of the small print and the brief appearance of that information. The worst ones were sponsored by our two major parties and many assorted PACs. I propose we send those organizations a message that we no longer will stand for ads that run down other candidates. I, personally, want to know each candidate’s values and plans for the future. A little humor would be nice, too. The Center for Responsive Politics put the spending on the 2020 election at $11 billion. $11 billion! Think what good can be accomplished with even a portion of that amount.

I propose that instead of donating money to political parties or PACs, we send our donations to a food bank or charity that is helping people still suffering from the pandemic. It may be a drop in the bucket compared to huge corporations, but together, we can send a message. Now is the time to start.

Patricia Collins

Davenport

