Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only state with more bridges in that state. Gov. Kim Reynolds, perhaps with this knowledge, you might know where to spend millions of any excess monies instead of cutting taxes.
With a large savings, we are prepared to tackle any disaster, such as floods, drought, fires and major harmful storms that we know will happen more frequently with climate change.
Larry Keyes
Davenport