Letter: An alternative
Letter: An alternative

I agree that getting children back to school is worth trying. And keeping them safe is a challenge. But I wonder how many children will wear a face mask for a full day. They are uncomfortable and children will most likely resist.

Might I suggest that schools try to use face shields instead. They are less confining, provide protection, and from early reports during the pandemic, can be made on 3-D printers fast and cheap. Children might even be able to put some individualized decorations on them.

Sandra Madsen

Rock Island

