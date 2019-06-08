Dear Editor: "Thank you!" hardly covers the gracious honesty of a man named Rob C.
This morning I set out on a brief trip via Metro bus to reach the Social Security office. I had a folder containing all my identifying information in hand. Reaching the bus shelter to wait, I laid the folder on the seat next to me, and as sometimes happens, there were distractions — a Metro employee asked a smoker to leave the shelter; a couple of other folks were chatting, and I made a couple of comments, etc., and then the buses arrived. I got up, walking to the bus I needed while talking to a lady who said she was trying to stop smoking.
Arriving at Centre Station, I got off one bus and prepared to board another when I realized I didn’t have that folder.
A quick check inside the bus I had just left revealed it must have been left at my starting point inside the shelter there. I quickly boarded a return bus, and feeling quite panicked, I fervently prayed that God would send an angel to sit on that folder until I got there.
No trip on a bus seemed longer, but as we drew up to the bus shelter where I had left it, there was my angel holding that folder. Rob C introduced himself as I jumped out of the bus and said, "That is my folder, Thank you!" He was going to give it to a bus driver.
Angels are everywhere — they even ride Metro bus.
Caryl Altemus
Moline