I had an angel come to my assistance on Monday in the Menards parking lot. I made a quick stop, with hopes of continuing my morning at the YMCA, when my car wouldn’t start. Since the motor wouldn’t turn over, I decided to check and see the age of my car battery.
From across the parking lot, a gentleman approached and asked what my problem was. He suggested I try and start it again so he could listen to the engine, and he quickly said it might respond to a jump. He normally didn’t have jumper cables, but today he put them in his car in case his RV, which hadn’t been started for some time, wouldn’t fire.
I was lucky that he needed to first stop at Menards. He patiently explained the process and got it started for me. Thanks Rich, for coming to my assistance. The Quad-Cities is a great place to live.
Karen Nelson
LeClaire