Letter: An arrogant statement

During an MSNBC town hall on abortion rights, Bernie Sanders declared "I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat."

This is an arrogant statement since Bernie Sanders is not a registered Democrat. Perhaps the Socialist party has a pro-choice/anti pro-life stand on abortion. Nearly all pro-life Democrats share the Democratic Party’s position on voting rights, labor rights, environmental protection, humane treatment of refugees and universal health care.

Amy Klobuchar is the only Democratic presidential candidate who has publicly welcomed pro-life voters and expressed concerns about having a Social Democrat at the top of the ticket.

Thomas Burns

Davenport

