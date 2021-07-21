Letter: An assault on freedom

In March, 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor, German universities came under attack. Jewish instructors and the more liberal Social Democrats were removed from their faculty positions. Universities that had been highly regarded for their academic research and quality instruction, found their academic freedom suddenly gone. The best academic minds, including Albert Einstein, were so repulsed by these actions that they left Germany. But those faculty members who bought into the Nazi social experiment were pleased to see their Jewish and liberal colleagues dismissed so they might teach all subjects with a Nazi slant. Hitler had successfully transformed universities into racial and political institutions that supported the Nazi ideology.