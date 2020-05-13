Letter: An atrocity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The opening up of businesses without adequate testing and follow up contact tracing is an atrocity. Respected epidemiologists have called the opening without recognized precautions outrageous. Hispanic, black and immigrant populations will likely be the main victims.

The purpose is to re-elect President Trump in the mistaken belief that enough citizens share his view that the economy is more important than the lives of a projected 3,000 people dying a day come late summer.

Some states, such as Georgia and Iowa, are buying into this nightmare by opening up businesses without the procedures and safeguards recommended even by the Trump administration. Of course, as usual, the administration is saying two or three contradictory things, often on the same day.

Money from the government intended to alleviate some of the pain of workers and small businesses is in many cases directed to political allies. Meanwhile, the workers are put in an impossible predicament: Choose returning to work at great risk to their life or stay home and, at least in Iowa, be told they will lose their unemployment insurance.

Where did this immorality come from? Obviously, direct from the top. The mystery is how come so many "ethical" people in one party have bought into this atrocity.