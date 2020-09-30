Letter: An audit

Can a presidential campaign based on hate for one's opponent succeed? Searching for answers, I audited the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times' letters section.

From August 30 through September 17, the word "Trump" was written negatively 43 times. "Biden" was used positively once.

Wouldn't one think supporters of a candidate with a 47-year resume would be singing his praises? Shouldn't there be a daily parade of letters reciting a myriad of reasons to vote for Joe Biden?

Instead of ringing endorsements praising the Democrat, we're subjected to the same hateful, anti-Trump diatribes that have (dis)graced these pages over the past four years.

Think about it. Nineteen days of letters, only a single author saying Biden/Harris has "my full support." Oh, and during this period, not a single Trump supporter typed the name "Biden" to tout President Trump's candidacy.

I've also noticed an uptick in the "basket of deplorables" type letters. Not only do Trump-haters hate Trump, they hate Trump-voters. It appears if you've decided the president's lengthy list of accomplishments has earned him another term, you're branded a dirty-rotten, no-good skunk (or worse).