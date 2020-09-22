Letter: An ecology lesson

After reading the article from the Associated Press denigrating the importance of inadequate forest management as a cause of the California wildfires, a lesson in ecology is warranted.
Ecologists teach us that in the natural course of events, some ecosystems actually require fire to maintain themselves optimally. These include native grasslands, the chaparral found in southern California, and the vast evergreen forests found in the western United States. Ranchers in the Kansas Flint Hills do controlled burns of the grassland every spring in order to maintain the health of this valuable grazing property.
Historically, fires have maintained the western forests by cleaning out underbrush and dead or unhealthy trees. As people did all they could to prevent those fires, without management, those forests would become a tinderbox, just waiting for a lightening strike to start a fire that would erupt into a wildfire.
Proper forest management requires removing the underbrush, dead or dying trees, and maintaining a healthy space between trees. This is not clear cutting, which has harmful effects. In the early 1970's, laws were passed making the national forests untouchable. During fire season in California, privately owned, properly managed forests do not experience the amount of destruction found on the public lands. I do not mean to exclude climate change as a contributor to the problem, but if anything, it makes proper forest management even more crucial. Like everything else these days, this is being politicized which benefits no one.
Ann Valus
Bettendorf
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!