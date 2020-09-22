Letter: An ecology lesson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reading the article from the Associated Press denigrating the importance of inadequate forest management as a cause of the California wildfires, a lesson in ecology is warranted.

Ecologists teach us that in the natural course of events, some ecosystems actually require fire to maintain themselves optimally. These include native grasslands, the chaparral found in southern California, and the vast evergreen forests found in the western United States. Ranchers in the Kansas Flint Hills do controlled burns of the grassland every spring in order to maintain the health of this valuable grazing property.

Historically, fires have maintained the western forests by cleaning out underbrush and dead or unhealthy trees. As people did all they could to prevent those fires, without management, those forests would become a tinderbox, just waiting for a lightening strike to start a fire that would erupt into a wildfire.