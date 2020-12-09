Letter: An electoral black eye

Iowa's 2nd Congressional District 2020 election tally was counted twice and the victor was the same in both counts. This congressional race will live in history for its certified and amazingly slim 6-vote differential. It was a very methodical and legitimate ballot count, which is to be expected from our honorable state.

Now Rita Hart wants to sully the name of Iowa, Iowa's governor and secretary of state, 24 county auditors and their staffs, and thousands of volunteer observers from both parties. It is reported that Hart will ask the U.S. House of Representatives to intervene in our election.

I call on Rita Hart to accept the second count. We don't want to ruin our state's reputation by impugning our legitimate election process. Look at the media circus that Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin have become. Iowa doesn't need or want this. More importantly, Iowa doesn't deserve such scrutiny. Democrats already gave Iowa an electoral black eye with its botched 2020 Iowa Caucus. Please, Rita, don't put us in a second negative national spotlight this year.

Mark Reiland

Clinton

