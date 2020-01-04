Letter: An embarrassing situation

This is in response to Tim Flemming's letter to the editor (Dec. 29) wanting a tax refund for the partisan and disgraceful impeachment of President Trump. What about the lowly and disgraceful acts of this president? He humiliates our allies and praises the leaders of Russia and North Korea. You talk about honest truth, I do not think any person in the White House has any idea what that is.

Term limits? You already have that. Do not vote for them; that's what will get them out of office.

Talk about an embarrassing situation, what about the White House?

Kenny Roeder

Fulton, Ill.

