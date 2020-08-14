You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: An emergency outlet
topical

Letter: An emergency outlet

{{featured_button_text}}

I really appreciate the hard work MidAmerican Energy has been doing restoring service. Thanks to all the hard workers involved.

I wish either MidAmerican or each county could invent an emergency outlet socket for the disabled, elderly, or children needing to be on oxygen or who have medication demands. I saw at least three people had to sit at HyVee to get oxygen. They didn't have funds for a motel.

I mean, we create safe places the homeless in the wintertime. So why can't we have a designated place if need be 24/7 for these people? I know they would appreciate being able to breathe, or charge up their tanks. (Whatever is involved).

Kathy Hunley

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News