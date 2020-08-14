Letter: An emergency outlet

I really appreciate the hard work MidAmerican Energy has been doing restoring service. Thanks to all the hard workers involved.
I wish either MidAmerican or each county could invent an emergency outlet socket for the disabled, elderly, or children needing to be on oxygen or who have medication demands. I saw at least three people had to sit at HyVee to get oxygen. They didn't have funds for a motel.
I mean, we create safe places the homeless in the wintertime. So why can't we have a designated place if need be 24/7 for these people? I know they would appreciate being able to breathe, or charge up their tanks. (Whatever is involved).
Kathy Hunley
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!