Letter: An emergency outlet

I really appreciate the hard work MidAmerican Energy has been doing restoring service. Thanks to all the hard workers involved.

I wish either MidAmerican or each county could invent an emergency outlet socket for the disabled, elderly, or children needing to be on oxygen or who have medication demands. I saw at least three people had to sit at HyVee to get oxygen. They didn't have funds for a motel.

I mean, we create safe places the homeless in the wintertime. So why can't we have a designated place if need be 24/7 for these people? I know they would appreciate being able to breathe, or charge up their tanks. (Whatever is involved).

Kathy Hunley

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0