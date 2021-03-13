 Skip to main content
Letter: An energy plan
Letter: An energy plan

Here it is, finally, the end of a long, cold winter. Fortunately, for us in the Midwest, we had sufficient electricity. This was not the case in Texas. We heard much about the blame, but the bottom line is significant freezing episodes have led to blackouts in Texas seven times since 1983. According to the Wall Street Journal, Texas politicians, utility executives and citizens have repeatedly been asked if they want to winterize their grid or pay higher rates. Lower rates have won.

Unfortunately, this type of blackout could occur in the Midwest or the rest of the country. Even though our Midwest is winterized, it is woefully out of date. Per the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the nation's grids are vulnerable to bad actors from home and abroad and need a major rebuild. Unfortunately, this would be expensive and no one wants higher rates.

I have a plan that could pay for this and would not involve higher rates for people in modest homes that consume modest amounts of electricity. It would involve using a model of an energy efficient, 1,000 square foot home, kept at a modest temperature, to set a baseline. Thus, if you consume less than the baseline, your rate would be the same. If you consume more, all usage over the baseline would be at a higher rate.

Along with helping to fund an update to our grids, this plan would also lead to less energy consumption as it would be a motivator to use less energy.

Bill Weibel

Coal Valley

