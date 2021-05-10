Letter: An enormous task

The city of Rock Island will soon be receiving $27.5 million from the federal government in Covid relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. We have yet to receive guidelines on what the money can be spent on besides some broad categories. Hopefully, those guidelines will be here by May 10 or 11 as required.

Spending that money will be an enormous task, which is absolutely critical for the future of the city. I have spent hours researching and thinking about the process the city should use to make these funding decisions (not what to spend it on yet). I personally believe residents should have input. And above all, the entire process must be transparent.

Some guidelines are encouraging public-private partnerships that leverage the funds to create more of an impact with them. That makes sense. The city has already begun that process with its operations due to dwindling financial resources: partnerships with the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Visit Quad Cities, Friends of Douglas Park and Friends of Hauberg, to name a few.

These funds are a once-in-a-lifetime gift that must be invested wisely, not just spent. Hopefully the impact of how the city spends the money will generate benefits for Rock Island for years to come.