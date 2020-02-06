Letter: An epic failure

Extreme taxes negatively impact all of us. Regardless of political party you support, abusive taxes are taking a negative toll on our county. The exodus of people, money and businesses is real and the Rock Island County Board is to blame.

The board has raised our property taxes by 44.1% since 2016 and is simply unable to effectively and efficiently manage Rock Island County.

Illinois’ population decreased in 2019 by an estimated 51,250 people, or 0.4%, marking the sixth consecutive year the state has lost residents, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Since the turn of the decade, Illinois has lost more residents than any other state, with a drop of about 159,700 people, or 1.2% of its population.

Extreme taxation is to blame and a 44.1% increase in property taxes in Rock Island County since 2016 is extreme and cruel.

Asking for a sales tax increase is pure insanity. The Rock Island County Board simply cannot manage, and it refuses to make any spending cuts. This sales tax increase will not lower your property taxes and will be wasted; Hope Creek, allowing the courthouse to deteriorate, extreme executive wages and extreme tax subsidies for the Forest Preserve are epic failures which we can no longer allow or afford.