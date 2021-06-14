 Skip to main content
Letter: An epidemic
Letter: An epidemic

I must say that it is very upsetting and scary reading daily about the epidemic raging across this county, especially in this area. Not a day goes by without an episode of the epidemic being reported on the TV news and in the newspaper. There are things that can be done to solve the problem.

No, I am not talking about COVID-19, which is being dealt with. I am talking about constant injury and death by guns, day after day, there are reports of such tragedies. They are usually not from hunting rifles or other such guns but from highly lethal and powerful guns by shooters with multiple weapons and thousands of pieces of ammunition.

The paranoia of gun owners that their proper guns will be taken away if these horrible weapons are outlawed is a big part of why the horrible guns continue to be easily available to so many people especially criminals. This epidemic has to be treated and cured.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

