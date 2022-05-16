 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leveling that country. It is destruction that one can readily see. It is sad but evil is enjoying and some in America want more war with Russia. Beware of the nukes when Russia is backed into a comer!

The evil in America is the destruction of the child in the womb that continues. That is an evil one can not readily see. But, those that support the killing of the child are now bringing out the evil in the open with their ugly protests against the judges and the churches.

So, what is the answer to all this evil? The answer is "Return to God and the Commandments." as noted by the Blessed Virgin Mary in a message in Medjugorje. This is true for God is a loving God and should be honored and obeyed to have life in the fullest in the world. God bless one and all. Amen.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

